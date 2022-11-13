Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,489. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

