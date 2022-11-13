Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.47.

NYSE TPR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,672,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

