Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $12.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after buying an additional 112,415 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.