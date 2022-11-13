TD Securities Cuts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$14.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.