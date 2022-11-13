TD Securities Cuts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.14.

Boralex stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

