Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $35.64. Teck Resources shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 250 shares.

Teck Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

