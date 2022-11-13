Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $380.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $353.65 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.