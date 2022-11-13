Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

TPX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. 2,745,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

