Tether Gold Price Hits $1,757.62 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $85.16 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,757.62 or 0.10618082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

