Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $130,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.