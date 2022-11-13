TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 157.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 136,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 716.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

