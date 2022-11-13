The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in October

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Berkeley Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($41.45) to GBX 3,468 ($39.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($61.02) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

