The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in October

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
