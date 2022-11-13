The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 12,172,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

