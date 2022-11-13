The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 18,972,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

