The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.41.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
