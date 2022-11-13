The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.