The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $6.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

