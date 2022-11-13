The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

HD stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average of $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

