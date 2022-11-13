The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. UBS Group AG raised its position in The India Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in The India Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

