The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The India Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IFN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.36.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
