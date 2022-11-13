The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 2.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,380,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,996,000 after purchasing an additional 125,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $32.49. 3,921,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

