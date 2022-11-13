The Kroger Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %

KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 15,338.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

