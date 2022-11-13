The Kroger Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %
KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 15,338.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.