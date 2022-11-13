The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $165.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

