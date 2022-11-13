The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,325 shares of company stock worth $18,947,806. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

NYSE PG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.