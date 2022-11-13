The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,650 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $140.97 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

