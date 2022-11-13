The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,718. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

