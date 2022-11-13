The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RMR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 402,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

