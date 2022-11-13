The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.24 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

