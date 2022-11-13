The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 22,373,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943,994. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

