Theory Financial LLC Acquires 128 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

