Theory Financial LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF comprises 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 477,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

PSCT stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

