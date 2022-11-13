Theory Financial LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,002,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 508,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,396. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

