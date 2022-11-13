Theory Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,568. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

