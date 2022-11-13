Theory Financial LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,313 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XTN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.92. 73,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,607. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

