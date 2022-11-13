Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 509,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,937,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 213,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,362. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

