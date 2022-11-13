Theta Network (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $882.62 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $882.62 million and $22.18 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

