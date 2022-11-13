Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $92.08 million and $237,547.93 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.48957933 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $282,271.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

