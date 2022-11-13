Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Toast Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.48 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

