Tokocrypto Achieves Market Cap of $99.93 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

