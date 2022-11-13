Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00009798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.09 billion and $11.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00244219 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.56367981 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $13,294,357.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

