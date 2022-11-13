Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$112.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$120.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$119.67.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$102.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$100.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.25. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,525. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,087,016. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,525. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,150 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

