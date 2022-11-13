Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,801.0 days.
Toshiba Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS TOSBF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Toshiba has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.
Toshiba Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.