Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,801.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TOSBF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Toshiba has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

