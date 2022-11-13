Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $18,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,175.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $13,495,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

