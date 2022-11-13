TraDAO (TOD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $313.28 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $313.28 million and $528.70 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.2815975 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

