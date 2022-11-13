TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.

Shares of TA opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.34. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

