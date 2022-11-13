TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.68-22.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $714.50.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.25. 325,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,371. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 204,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

