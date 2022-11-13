TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.68-22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $13.77 on Friday, hitting $626.25. 325,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,825. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $714.50.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.



