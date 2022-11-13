Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) PT Raised to $7.50

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Transphorm Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 111.73%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transphorm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Transphorm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Transphorm during the second quarter worth $664,000.

Transphorm Company Profile



Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

