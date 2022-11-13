Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTTRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Treatt in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Price Performance

TTTRF stock remained flat at 6.34 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.34. Treatt has a twelve month low of 6.09 and a twelve month high of 6.37.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.