Trek Financial LLC Acquires 7,420 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 798.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

