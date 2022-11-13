Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,182 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 203,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

