Trek Financial LLC Buys 504 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.